RCBL Finals: Bridgewater takes 3-2 series lead after victory in game five

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater has the chance to win the RCBL Finals after defeating Stuarts Draft 5-1 on Thursday evening. The Reds now lead the series 3-2.

Corbin Lucas homered, drove in 2 runs, and scored once for Stuarts Draft. Chris Huffman also drove in two runs for the Reds while Greg Sherfey drove in one.

Derek Shifflett threw 159 pitches and 9 strikeouts across 9 innings for Bridgewater. Shifflett has now thrown 942 pitches and 51.2 innings during the RCBL Playoffs (since August 1).

Game six of the RCBL Finals is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Bridgewater.

