SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Department of Education released the SOL testing scores for the 2021-2022 school year. While schools across the state struggled to reach pre-pandemic numbers, many in the Valley made significant strides.

Overall, the state of Virginia saw an increase in pass rates in Reading, History and Social Studies, Math and Science but saw a 4% decrease in pass rates in Writing.

Staunton City Schools saw increases in each subject, with their Math scores raised by 17%. Executive Director of Instruction Stephanie Haskins said reaching these numbers was a total team effort.

“These results aren’t just a reflection on our staff, they’re a reflection of our students, our parents, our community coming together and supporting each other,” Haskins said.

Haskins added that these numbers make her hopeful that their division is headed in the right direction.

Page County and Rockingham County also saw increased pass rates in every subject.

Augusta County and Shenandoah County saw increases in Reading, Math, Science, and Social Studies scores but saw a decline in Writing Scores.

“We have already begun to address areas that need improvement based on preliminary data we received from VDOE in June,” Shenandoah Public Schools Superintendent Melody Sheppard said in a press release.

Harrisonburg City Public Schools saw increases in Math, Science, and Writing and saw decreased test scores in Reading and Social Studies.

For a full list of SOL scores, click here.

