Three children safe after abduction attempt in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three children are safe after an abduction attempt in Floyd County Thursday morning, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday morning, two women interfered with a Floyd County School bus on its morning route, falsely claiming a family emergency, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three children who were taken by their mother and grandmother are the subject of a custody dispute in the Floyd County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

The women were traveling south, where they were stopped in North Carolina.

Warrants for Abduction and Conspiracy to Abduct have been issued and served.

