Waynesboro Registrar’s Office finds new home

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s registrar has a new place to call home.

Right now, the office of the General Registrar for the city is located at 250 S Wayne Ave., also known as the Gorsuch Building. As of Wednesday, Aug. 24, the registrar’s office will be located at 605 Market St., on the lower level of the Waynesboro library.

Questions may be directed to the Registrar’s Office at 540-942-6620 or JeffersLP@ci.waynesboro.va.us.

