WPD arrests Afton man on alleged child pornography charges

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Matthew Edward Miller, 29, of Afton, on eight alleged counts of child pornography.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Waynesboro Police Detectives received a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding an individual downloading child pornography images.

Based on the Waynesboro Police Department detective’s preliminary investigation, Waynesboro detectives identified an address in the 300 block of Windigrove Drive, and Miller was the alleged offender.

Evidence collected from the residence during the execution of search warrant by Waynesboro detectives provided details that allowed Waynesboro detectives to arrest Miller on the following alleged offenses:

--(4) Felony warrants -18.2-374.1:1(F)-Knowingly Posses Child Pornography

--(4) Felony warrants-18.2-374.1:1(F)-Produce, Distribute, Finance Child Pornography

Miller has since been released on a secured $2,500 bond.

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Matthew Edward Miller, 29 years old, of Afton, VA, on eight alleged counts of child pornography.(WHSV)

