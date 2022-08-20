20-Yard Dash: Mountain View

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mountain View football is entering a building year, in more ways than one.

Last fall, the Generals’ campaign came to a screeching halt after only one game, when fallen roster sizes ended the competitive season.

This year, the squad has adjusted. Mountain View is moving out of the Bull Run District and will compete as an independent team, facing opponents with similar roster sizes. The 2022 season will be crucial as the Generals look to rebuild a program that is fighting to exist, after posting five winless seasons over the past ten years.

According to Head Coach Kyle Kokkonen, the Generals are using this season to establish the football program in 2022 and beyond.

“We’ve been talking about the selflessness it takes to rebuild something,” said Kokkonen. “Our current seniors might never see the results of their labor. This program has been around for a long time and we want to see it continue.”

Senior runningback/linebacker Hunter Rinker echoed the goal of growing the team in Quicksburg.

“We’re here to make it work so that kids in the future can play football,” said Rinker. “We’ve been seeing a good number of kids participating this year and hopefully it keeps growing.”

The Generals have already doubled their roster size compared to last fall. With 26 varsity players, the team is working to create a positive atmosphere in the weight room and on Friday nights.

“It’s great to see more players in the weight room and know they’re going to play this year,” said senior wide receiver/defensive back Micah Stapleton. “When it gets tough, the players who stay with you are the ones you really want to keep.”

Mountain View - 2022 Schedule

8/26 - at TEACH

9/9 - at Bath County

9/15 - vs. Parry McCluer

9/23 - at Thomas Jefferson Science and Technology

9/30 - vs. Craig County

10/7 - vs. Roanoke Catholic

10/14 - at Petersburg

10/21 - at Page County

10/28 - at Massanutten Military Academy

Competing as an independent team ineligible for post-season play

