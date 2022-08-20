20-Yard Dash: Mountain View

20-Yard Dash: Mountain View
20-Yard Dash: Mountain View(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mountain View football is entering a building year, in more ways than one.

Last fall, the Generals’ campaign came to a screeching halt after only one game, when fallen roster sizes ended the competitive season.

This year, the squad has adjusted. Mountain View is moving out of the Bull Run District and will compete as an independent team, facing opponents with similar roster sizes. The 2022 season will be crucial as the Generals look to rebuild a program that is fighting to exist, after posting five winless seasons over the past ten years.

According to Head Coach Kyle Kokkonen, the Generals are using this season to establish the football program in 2022 and beyond.

“We’ve been talking about the selflessness it takes to rebuild something,” said Kokkonen. “Our current seniors might never see the results of their labor. This program has been around for a long time and we want to see it continue.”

Senior runningback/linebacker Hunter Rinker echoed the goal of growing the team in Quicksburg.

“We’re here to make it work so that kids in the future can play football,” said Rinker. “We’ve been seeing a good number of kids participating this year and hopefully it keeps growing.”

The Generals have already doubled their roster size compared to last fall. With 26 varsity players, the team is working to create a positive atmosphere in the weight room and on Friday nights.

“It’s great to see more players in the weight room and know they’re going to play this year,” said senior wide receiver/defensive back Micah Stapleton. “When it gets tough, the players who stay with you are the ones you really want to keep.”

Mountain View - 2022 Schedule

8/26 - at TEACH

9/9 - at Bath County

9/15 - vs. Parry McCluer

9/23 - at Thomas Jefferson Science and Technology

9/30 - vs. Craig County

10/7 - vs. Roanoke Catholic

10/14 - at Petersburg

10/21 - at Page County

10/28 - at Massanutten Military Academy

Competing as an independent team ineligible for post-season play

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hinton woman is sharing her story as she continues on the path of recovery from a traumatic...
Hinton woman continues remarkable recovery from traumatic brain injury
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Matthew Edward Miller, 29 years old, of Afton, VA, on...
WPD arrests Afton man on alleged child pornography charges
VDOT Camera at MM 246.15, closest to northbound
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 causing backups in Harrisonburg
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships for Virginia students
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students
Test scores around the state still below pre-pandemic levels.
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?

Latest News

20-Yard Dash: Page County
20-Yard Dash: Page County
JMU football looks to improve defensive line before season opener
JMU football looks to improve defensive line before season opener
Stuarts Draft forces game seven after dominant win over Bridgewater
RCBL Finals: Stuarts Draft forces game seven after dominant win over Bridgewater
RCBL Finals: Bridgewater takes 3-2 series lead after victory in game five
RCBL Finals: Bridgewater takes 3-2 series lead after victory in game five