20-Yard Dash: Page County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Page County football is looking for a breakout season in 2022.

The Panthers struggled last fall, going 4-6 overall and missing the Region 2B Playoffs.

However, this year could be different. The Panthers enter the fall boasting a strong senior class that has played together from a young age.

“We’ve been playing together since we were knee-high to a grasshopper,” said senior offensive/defensive lineman Logan Lucas. “We have a strong connection.”

Page County football will be building on the established team chemistry among the upperclassmen.

“These are my brothers,” said senior fullback/middle linebacker Ty Davis. “I’ve grown up with them. We have the commitment and we’re in the weight room grinding to get ready for the season.”

Further, a new face will be leading the Panthers this fall. James May, who has spent over 20 years coaching football in Page County, will be taking the reigns of the program. May is no stranger to the Panthers, however, after spending the past 12 season on the staff of Page County football.

“I surrounded myself with some good people and I learned a lot from the past coaches,” said May. “I decided to take the job and try to help out the community and the kids.”

May praised the returning Panthers who are setting an example for the younger players on the team.

“We have a heavy senior group that is setting an example for the next guys coming up.”

Page County - 2022 Schedule

8/26 - at Woodstock*

9/2 - at Nelson County

9/9 - at Staunton*

9/16 - vs. Luray*

9/23 - at Madison County*

9/30 - vs. Bath County

10/7 - at East Rockingham*

10/21 - vs. Mountain View

10/27 - at Strasburg*

11/4 - vs. Clarke County*

*Shenandoah District Opponent

