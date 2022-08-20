4 hurt after small planes collide in Fauquier County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 4 people are hurt after a two-plane crash in Fauquier County.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon at 9:05 a.m. on Ritchie Road.

Virginia State police say a Stearman Aircraft was attempting to land, when another Stearman Aircraft was trying to take off.

The two planes collided, causing one of them to overturn.

The pilot of the plane that was landing, a 62-year-old Warrenton man, suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene. A 50-year-old woman was also in that plane and was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The pilot of the plane that was taking off was a 62-year-old Chesterfield man. He also had minor injuries and was treated at the site of the crash. A 14-year-old girl was the passenger in that plane and also suffered minor injuries.

The FAA also responded to the scene and the NTSB was notified. The crash remains under investigation.

No one on the ground was injured.

