Children share their favorite parts of the Rockingham County Fair

By Noah Harrison
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair wraps up on Saturday. On the eve of the final day of the popular summer event, several young fairgoers shared why others should consider making a trip to the fair in the future.

Q: What is your favorite part of the fair?

A: Most of the kids said the fun rides, but other responses included:

  • “Winning all the games.”
  • “The derby and the rodeo”
  • “I like those snowcones over there and the police.”
  • “SNACKS!”
  • “The carousel and I like Pepsi.”
  • “Hanging out with my family.”
  • “The balloon toss”
  • “Zero Gravity, of course”

Funnel cakes were a favorite amongst the youngsters, but some made a note of candy apples, fried chicken, corndogs, popcorn, and cotton candy.

Q: Why should people come to the fair if they haven’t been yet?

A: There was only one overarching answer here: “Because it’s a lot of fun!”

Others added:

  • “It’s a great atmosphere.”
  • “You get to do things you normally wouldn’t”
  • “Because there’s ‘polices’ here.”

