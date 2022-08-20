Children share their favorite parts of the Rockingham County Fair
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair wraps up on Saturday. On the eve of the final day of the popular summer event, several young fairgoers shared why others should consider making a trip to the fair in the future.
Q: What is your favorite part of the fair?
A: Most of the kids said the fun rides, but other responses included:
- “Winning all the games.”
- “The derby and the rodeo”
- “I like those snowcones over there and the police.”
- “SNACKS!”
- “The carousel and I like Pepsi.”
- “Hanging out with my family.”
- “The balloon toss”
- “Zero Gravity, of course”
Funnel cakes were a favorite amongst the youngsters, but some made a note of candy apples, fried chicken, corndogs, popcorn, and cotton candy.
Q: Why should people come to the fair if they haven’t been yet?
A: There was only one overarching answer here: “Because it’s a lot of fun!”
Others added:
- “It’s a great atmosphere.”
- “You get to do things you normally wouldn’t”
- “Because there’s ‘polices’ here.”
