Children share their favorite parts of the Rockingham County Fair

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair wraps up on Saturday. On the eve of the final day of the popular summer event, several young fairgoers shared why others should consider making a trip to the fair in the future.

Q: What is your favorite part of the fair?

A: Most of the kids said the fun rides, but other responses included:

“Winning all the games.”

“The derby and the rodeo”

“I like those snowcones over there and the police.”

“SNACKS!”

“The carousel and I like Pepsi.”

“Hanging out with my family.”

“The balloon toss”

“Zero Gravity, of course”

Funnel cakes were a favorite amongst the youngsters, but some made a note of candy apples, fried chicken, corndogs, popcorn, and cotton candy.

Q: Why should people come to the fair if they haven’t been yet?

A: There was only one overarching answer here: “Because it’s a lot of fun!”

Others added:

“It’s a great atmosphere.”

“You get to do things you normally wouldn’t”

“Because there’s ‘polices’ here.”

