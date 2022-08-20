JMU football looks to improve defensive line before season opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU football is two weeks out from its season opener against Middle Tennessee. On Friday morning, the Dukes returned to Bridgeforth Stadium as they prepare to make their Sun Belt debut.

The quarterback battle continues between Todd Centeio, Billy Atkins, and Alonza Barnett. Yet according to JMU Head Coach Curt Cignetti, the starting quarterback is the “least of his concerns” as the Dukes look to strengthen their defensive line.

JMU football has been battling COVID-19 this month. The virus has spread throughout the defensive line, impacting its ability to get consistent reps throughout camp.

“You’re walking the tightrope between having your team ready and keeping them healthy,” said Cignetti. “It’s been a juggling act ever since we were hit with it... and it still is.”

Cignetti added that Friday morning was the first time the Dukes completed a full-contact practice since the scrimmage last Saturday.

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Tony Thurston emphasized the value of building trust with his teammates, which has been difficult while a portion of the defensive unit has been out with COVID-19.

“When bullets are flying, you have to know that you can count on your teammates,” said Thurston. “We’ve been training with a lot of young guys who haven’t been in the program very long.”

However, Thurston said that the lack of consistency among the defensive line could also help the Dukes in the fall.

“You never know what could happen during the season. Some guys could go down and we might have to find others to step up and play,” he explained. “It’s helped us more than it’s hurt us.”

This fall, Thurston will be helping to guide younger Dukes such as sophomore Jailin Walker, who recorded his first career sack last September.

JMU takes on Middle Tennessee on September 3rd at Bridgeforth Stadium.

