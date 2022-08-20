More rain arriving to wrap up the weekend

Showers and storms will be widespread Sunday
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SATURDAY: Plenty of clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight. Warm and humid overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Areas of patchy fog developing after midnight.

SUNDAY: Cloudy to start the day with scattered showers and storms. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Areas of patchy fog early. Showers and storms will become more widespread by the late morning into the early afternoon as we will have a washout. A warm and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Petersburg/Moorefield at 80 degrees.

A warm evening with scattered showers and storms and temperatures in the 70s. Cloudy with scattered showers and storms continuing until around midnight. Showers and storms become isolated after midnight with areas of patchy fog developing. Warm and humid with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Some clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Areas of patchy fog early. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms developing. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s with an isolated shower or storm early. Clouds diminishing some for the night. Mild and comfortable with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the afternoon. Very warm and somewhat humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Some clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Clearing some with just a few passing clouds overnight. Mild and somewhat humid with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible for the day. Very warm and somewhat humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with an isolated shower or storm early. Mild and somewhat humid overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm. Very warm and somewhat humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Mild and somewhat humid overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Some clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy in the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm. Very warm and somewhat humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

