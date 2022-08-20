Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast

This graphic from the U.S. National Hurricane Center shows the probable path of potential...
This graphic from the U.S. National Hurricane Center shows the probable path of potential Tropical Cyclone Four.(NHC/NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A potential tropical storm is heading for the U.S.-Mexico border area, and could cause rains and flash flooding in northeastern Mexico and south Texas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday that potential Tropical Cyclone Four was located about 165 miles (270 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.

That area includes the Mexican border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas.

The disturbance was moving northwest at 13 mph ( 20 kph), and could become a tropical storm before hitting land late Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hinton woman is sharing her story as she continues on the path of recovery from a traumatic...
Hinton woman continues remarkable recovery from traumatic brain injury
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships for Virginia students
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students
VDOT Camera at MM 246.15, closest to northbound
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 causing backups in Harrisonburg
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Matthew Edward Miller, 29 years old, of Afton, VA, on...
WPD arrests Afton man on alleged child pornography charges
Test scores around the state still below pre-pandemic levels.
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?

Latest News

A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand...
CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home
A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand...
CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home
The International Astronomical Union has launched the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name...
Competition launched to name planets, stars discovered by James Webb telescope
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shelling, Ukrainian airstrike reflect broadening war