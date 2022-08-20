RCBL Finals: Stuarts Draft forces game seven after dominant win over Bridgewater

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The RCBL Finals will come down to a deciding game after Stuarts Draft defeated Bridgewater 12-4 in game six on Friday evening. The series is now tied 3-3.

The Diamondbacks were dominant on offense. Jack Pausic, Chaz Harvey, Ryan Farris, and Will Hass drove in two runs each for Stuarts Draft.

Reds standout Derek Shifflett started throwing relief in the seventh inning but suffered an injury after colliding with his teammate. Shifflett was taken out of the game and received treatment.

Game seven of the RCBL Finals is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday night at Stuarts Draft..

