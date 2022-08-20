RCBL Finals: Stuarts Draft forces game seven after dominant win over Bridgewater

Stuarts Draft forces game seven after dominant win over Bridgewater
Stuarts Draft forces game seven after dominant win over Bridgewater(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
RCBL Finals: Stuarts Draft forces game seven after dominant win over Bridgewater

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The RCBL Finals will come down to a deciding game after Stuarts Draft defeated Bridgewater 12-4 in game six on Friday evening. The series is now tied 3-3.

The Diamondbacks were dominant on offense. Jack Pausic, Chaz Harvey, Ryan Farris, and Will Hass drove in two runs each for Stuarts Draft.

Reds standout Derek Shifflett started throwing relief in the seventh inning but suffered an injury after colliding with his teammate. Shifflett was taken out of the game and received treatment.

Game seven of the RCBL Finals is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday night at Stuarts Draft..

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships for Virginia students
Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students
VDOT Camera at MM 246.15, closest to northbound
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 causing backups in Harrisonburg
Test scores around the state still below pre-pandemic levels.
SOL scores are in: how did schools in the Valley do?
A Hinton woman is sharing her story as she continues on the path of recovery from a traumatic...
Hinton woman continues remarkable recovery from traumatic brain injury
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Matthew Edward Miller, 29 years old, of Afton, VA, on...
WPD arrests Afton man on alleged child pornography charges

Latest News

RCBL Finals: Bridgewater takes 3-2 series lead after victory in game five
RCBL Finals: Bridgewater takes 3-2 series lead after victory in game five
20-Yard Dash: Luray
20-Yard Dash: Luray
Harrisonburg golfer to represent First Tee in international event
Harrisonburg golfer to represent First Tee in international event
20-Yard Dash: Central
20-Yard Dash: Central