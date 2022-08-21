20-Yard Dash: Moorefield

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Moorefield football is young but the team is eager to compete on Friday nights.

The Yellow Jackets were dominant in regular season play in 2021. The team went 7-3 overall with its only losses against Frankfort, Keyser, and Berkeley Springs. However, the team struggled in post-season play, falling to Wheeling Central in the first round of playoffs.

This year, Moorefield is looking to make a deep run in the playoff bracket. With 21 sophomores and only four seniors, the Yellow Jackets are relying on a young group of players to learn the playbook and step up on game days.

Moorefield Head Coach Matt Altobello is entering his fifth season at the helm of the program. According to Altobello, youth could be an advantage for the Yellow Jackets since the team is coachable and open to improving throughout the season.

“A lot of them don’t have bad habits,” said Altobello. “We can mold them and put them in a position to be successful.”

Senior offensive/defensive lineman Ryan Mongold believes the younger players could be an asset to the team this year.

“People might look down upon us since we’re young,” said Mongold. “But I’ve seen the guys in the weight room and they’ve been training hard. Our physicality is at its peak.”

Junior fullback/middle linebacker Alex Miller is ready to take the game field alongside the younger players.

“We’re hoping to dominate,” said Miller. “We have a lot of unproven guys but we can make it happen. It’s more than just a game... it’s about family and pride.”

Moorefield - 2022 Schedule

8/26 - at Frankfort

9/3 - vs. Pocahontas County*

9/9 - vs. Southern

9/16 - at Strasburg

9/23 - vs. Petersburg*

10/7 - at Tucker County*

10/14 - vs. East Hardy*

10/21 - vs. Keyser

10/28 - at Pendleton County*

11/4 - at Greenbrier West

*Potomac Valley Conference Opponent

