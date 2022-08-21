Critically missing adult alert issued by Virginia State police

Virginia Beach Police ask anyone with information to give them a call.
Virginia Beach Police ask anyone with information to give them a call.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Virginia Beach, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police issued a critically missing adult alert around 9:52 p.m.

Virginia Beach Police say Marie Darshaun Covington was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 10 p.m near Thalia Trace Drive in Virginia Beach. She was possibly wearing a gray sweat suit and a black baseball cap.

Investigators do believe their health and safety is being threatened.

Virginia Beach Police ask those with any information to call them at 757-385-4101, or visit their Twitter for more information.

