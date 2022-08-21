Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday

Family and friends said goodbye to Josiah Williams.
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Staunton to lay to rest Josiah Williams.

Williams was a star athlete at Staunton High School. According to his mother, Mishal Merchant, he played basketball, tennis, and ran track, but she said football was his passion.

Merchant said he was admitted to the ICU on July 29 and passed on Aug 9.

In a statement to WHSV Merchant said “My son, Josiah was born with the heart of a true champion. He was athletically gifted at every sport including fishing, but football was his passion. He was planning to attend Louisburg College in North Carolina and play football there. At 6′6″, he was the biggest, strongest, toughest, most competitive, healthiest person I have ever known.”

After the funeral service, Williams had a police and motorcycle escort to his final resting place at Kerr’s Creek Baptist Church in Lexington, Virginia.

Merchant said she wants to do everything to honor her son’s legacy.

WHSV is not aware of the cause of Williams’ death.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Hinton woman is sharing her story as she continues on the path of recovery from a traumatic...
Hinton woman continues remarkable recovery from traumatic brain injury
An injured bald eagle was rescued in Buena Vista Wednesday afternoon.
Buena Vista residents help rescue injured bald eagle
Stevens said after installing the electronic key system the old key cylinders in the doors were...
Lineweaver Apartments in Harrisonburg getting upgrades, residents unsure if its enough
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.

Latest News

The Classics Barber Studio in Harrisonburg had a line wrapped around the Bluestone Crossing...
‘The Classics Barber Studio’ gives free haircuts, school supplies at back to school bash
Ben's Evening Forecast 8/21/2022
Ben's Evening Forecast 8/21/2022
Ben's Overnight Forecast 8/20/2022
Ben's Overnight Forecast 8/20/2022
20-Yard Dash: Mountain View
20-Yard Dash: Mountain View