Bridgewater hosting 4th Annual Leaderboard mini golf tournament

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - As summer comes to a close the town of Bridgewater will be hosting one last event featuring a 5k and a miniature golf tournament at Sandy Bottom Park.

Top scorers from throughout the summer will compete for a $250 cash prize.

Parks staff say the 4th annual Labor Day tournament is open to both residents of Bridgewater and non-residents and hope to carry the excitement of the last three years into 2022′s event.

“This will just be another opportunity for people to come out and in years past we’ve had family members and friends cheering on participants with signs so we hope it’s that same kind of energy this year,” Parks Coordinator Katie Newman said.

If you would like the chance to participate, Newman says you just need to play a round of miniature golf at Sandy Bottom and turn in your scorecard with your first and last name to staff there before August 22nd.

For more information, click here.

