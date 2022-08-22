‘The Classics Barber Studio’ gives free haircuts, school supplies at back to school bash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Going back to school in style.

The Classics Barber Studio in Harrisonburg had a line wrapped around the Bluestone Crossing Shopping center this afternoon as kids waited to get their free hair cuts.

“I feel like it was a good way to bring everybody together and help out the community by giving people bookbags and stuff like that,” Calour, a student at the back-to-school bash said.

However, it was more than just a free haircut. There were school supplies like bookbags and notebooks for those who needed them.

To keep the kids occupied while they waited for their haircut, a mini spa to get their nails painted was offered with a variety of colors to choose from.

”You know it’s just a little community thanks,” Jayden, a student at the back-to-school bash said. “Meet new people, come and get a free haircut, but yeah they’re good guys and they cut good hair.”

Jayden and Calour said they were both just getting a little fade Sunday at The Classics Barber Studio before heading back to school.

The Classics Barber Studio is located of Neff Avenue in Harrisonburg, so if you missed out on today’s event you can still go see them throughout the week.

