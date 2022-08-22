Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices seeing staffing shortages

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Staffing shortages have been common since the height of the pandemic.

Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices in the Valley are the most recent group looking to fill spaces in their offices.

In the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Tim Martin said he is down one attorney and for the first time in his career, they are having trouble filling the position.

”For most of my new folks, it’s close to $200,000 in student debt. If we’re offering you $62,000 a year and the private sector is offering you $175,000 dollars a year, it’s pretty tough to say yes to that 62,” Tim Martin, Augusta County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney said.

Martin said wages in prosecution have not kept up with the inflation that everyone is feeling today.

When these offices fall short of employees, even if it’s just one like in Martin’s office, everyone feels the impact.

”It’s a tougher task right now for us to handle for in-depth cases that are work intensive ... time intensive I should say outside of court,” Martin said.

Martin said when staff shortages happen it leads others in the office to pick up the lack of productivity.

The court system has been backed up due to the pandemic, and staffing issues won’t help those backups level out anytime soon.

“We are still having to deal with new and active cases, but were also having to clear that backlog, so the combination of those things has put a lot of pressure on the system,” Martin said.

Although private sectors may offer more money, Martin believes prosecution is the most rewarding field.

“I think there’s no better work to do than being a prosecutor,” Martin said. “We don’t have clients, for instance, and so, our only charge is to seek justice in each and every case.”

Martin said Augusta County has been supportive of his office over the years and helping out with shortcomings and state funding, but it comes down to their budgets as his office is a government entity.

“It’s not like somebody has done something wrong it’s just they aren’t quite so nimble,” Martin said.

Martin said another reason people may be hesitant on getting a job in a prosecutor’s office is because of heightened criticism of those who work in law enforcement agencies in recent years.

