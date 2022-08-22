Fundraiser for HPD detective Gavin Lam

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Union No. 27 held a fundraiser for a Harrisonburg Police Department detective Monday evening at Pale Fire Brewery in Harrisonburg.

Gavin Lam suffered a stroke earlier this year. On his road to recovery, the community came together to help his family out with financial strains.

”We really want to be active in the community, and this is a great cause that our lodge and the community’s really rallied behind,” Matthew Frakes, Past Master of Rockingham Union No. 27 said.

“Cheers for Charity” is the first event of its kind and was created specifically to help out the Lam family.

”I actually was having lunch with an old high school friend who’s a lieutenant in the State Police Department, and he had mentioned that they were doing a couple small fundraisers for Gavin, and it seemed like a cause our lodge could really rally behind,” Frakes said.

A portion of the beer sales for the night goes to the family.

There were also $10 souvenir pint glasses for purchase and a 50/50 raffle held to raise money for the family.

The Backroad Hitchhikers provided the entertainment for the night with plenty of pizza and beer to go around.

Frakes said he is thankful to the community and the sponsors of the event for helping to support the cause.

“We really support first responders, and this event for Gavin should be a great time,” Frakes said.

If you could not make it out to the fundraiser Monday night, Frakes said donations for the family can be given to the Rockingham Union’s secretary.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.