Fundraiser for HPD detective Gavin Lam

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Union No. 27 held a fundraiser for a Harrisonburg Police Department detective Monday evening at Pale Fire Brewery in Harrisonburg.

Gavin Lam suffered a stroke earlier this year. On his road to recovery, the community came together to help his family out with financial strains.

”We really want to be active in the community, and this is a great cause that our lodge and the community’s really rallied behind,” Matthew Frakes, Past Master of Rockingham Union No. 27 said.

“Cheers for Charity” is the first event of its kind and was created specifically to help out the Lam family.

”I actually was having lunch with an old high school friend who’s a lieutenant in the State Police Department, and he had mentioned that they were doing a couple small fundraisers for Gavin, and it seemed like a cause our lodge could really rally behind,” Frakes said.

A portion of the beer sales for the night goes to the family.

There were also $10 souvenir pint glasses for purchase and a 50/50 raffle held to raise money for the family.

The Backroad Hitchhikers provided the entertainment for the night with plenty of pizza and beer to go around.

Frakes said he is thankful to the community and the sponsors of the event for helping to support the cause.

“We really support first responders, and this event for Gavin should be a great time,” Frakes said.

If you could not make it out to the fundraiser Monday night, Frakes said donations for the family can be given to the Rockingham Union’s secretary.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
A famous hotel that inspired the film “Dirty Dancing” burned down this week in New York....
VIDEO: Famed hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’ destroyed by fire
An injured bald eagle was rescued in Buena Vista Wednesday afternoon.
Buena Vista residents help rescue injured bald eagle
A family vacation takes a scary turn after a fiery crash destroyed their cars and rental home.
‘Our vacation is ruined’: Fiery crash destroys family’s rental property, several cars

Latest News

On Monday morning Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed called a meeting of city and community leaders...
Harrisonburg community leaders discuss ways to address homelessness
Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices in the Valley are the most recent group looking to fill...
Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices seeing staffing shortages
(File)
Woodbridge man dies in crash on I-81 Sunday
Rockingham County School Board gets update on lab school program
Rockingham County School Board gets update on lab school program