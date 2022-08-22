Harrisonburg community leaders discuss ways to address homelessness

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday morning, Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed called a meeting of city and community leaders and stakeholders to discuss short-term solutions to provide overnight shelter for the city’s homeless population.

The city has purchased a property to build a permanent shelter but construction won’t be complete until next November. Open Doors, the city’s low barrier overnight shelter, closed last week and is set to reopen in November without a permanent location. The plan is for the shelter to rotate among different churches.

“In the past, we’ve run through about 13-14 different faith communities that will provide shelter service or shelter buildings for us. We could use more, we’re willing to move, it’s not ideal moving each week but we’re looking for any building that could probably house 40 guests,” said Graham Witt, Chair of the Board of Open Doors.

With Open Doors closed until November, the city’s homeless population currently has nowhere to sleep at night. The purpose of Monday’s meeting was to discuss ways to provide shelter for the homeless in the months until then.

“It’s promising to hear that a couple of people are willing to reach out and try to get stuff done. I just wish we could get an answer about sleeping on the sidewalks or somewhere safe where the cops won’t threaten us to go to jail,” said Alec Dickey, a former guest of Open Doors who attended the meeting.

For the homeless, the promise of the shelter returning in November provides little relief and they are asking for any place to stay.

“November 1 is a long way to wait when you sleep outside. I’m probably running on 12 hours of sleep since the shelter closed. That’s not a lot of sleep since the 15th,” said Dickey.

During the meeting, Reed and other city leaders and community members talked with representatives from Open Doors and other organizations that seek to help those in need like Our Community Place, Mercy House, the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, First Step, and a number of church organizations.

The goal was to collaborate and find possible shelter locations and in some cases extend hours if possible to give the homeless a place to go during the day.

The Salvation Army said it plans to reopen its shelter that has been closed since March within the next ten days. While it will provide relief for some, the Salvation Army runs a high barrier shelter that only has a capacity of 38 meaning it can’t meet the city’s needs alone.

In addition to the Salvation Army shelter, Mayor Reed was confident that churches in the area will help fill the void left by Open Doors.

“I think we have people from the faith community that will step up. I think there are going to be some opportunities that we maybe haven’t thought of before but I do believe that we’ll come together as a community and fill in that window of time,” said Mayor Reed.

One organization that expressed a willingness to help out was Impact ministries in Elkton. Mayor Reed said that the city will provide support to an organization, faith community, or business willing to host a shelter.

“If there’s a church in the county that’s willing to be a shelter for a week or two can we get people down there? The city has committed yes we can, don’t worry about that. We will get them down there, we will provide the transportation,” said Reed.

Alec Dickey said the homeless just want a place to go and aren’t causing any problems. Dickey said that one issue is the generalizations people make about the homeless.

“They assume that we’re all on drugs and, at night, we’re just tired. I’ve had to walk around until past 2 a.m. so the cops didn’t send me to jail for trying to sleep. That makes it hard for people to want to stay clean,” said Dickey.

Those experiencing homelessness hope a solution is found sooner rather than later.

“It’s getting cold enough to the point where I’ve had to cuddle up with people I don’t want to touch just to stay warm. That’s pretty bad,” said Dickey.

One other idea that was floated around during the meeting was the creation of an outdoor campsite with tents for the homeless similar to the model used in Denver, Colorado. However, city leaders opposed the idea for safety reasons and say they’re prioritizing finding temporary indoor shelters.

