Mercury will be at elongation this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - Things stay pretty quiet this week, but we have a few things going on that will be worth checking out.

VENUS AND THE MOON

On Thursday morning, you can catch the moon and Venus together up in the sky. The moon will be very thin as it will be two days away from becoming a new moon. Venus will be located a palm’s width below the moon. You will have a tight window to view the duo, both will have rose in the east-northeastern sky by 5:30 am. This means you’ll have just more than an hour to spot the duo before daybreak.

Thursday morning before daybreak, Venus will be to the lower right of the moon (WHSV)

MERCURY REACHES ELONGATION

On Saturday night, Mercury will reach elongation with the Sun. This means Mercury will have its maximum visibility. Mercury will be in the low western sky just after sunset. Mercury will set at around 8:10 pm, so there will be an exceptionally tight window to view it and the sky will not be very dark. Since the Northern Hemisphere is still in summer, the sun will set too late to create a good view. Folks near the equator or in the Southern Hemisphere will have a better look since sunsets are still fairly early in the evening in those locations.

Mercury will be at its farthest point from the Sun up in the sky Saturday evening. (WHSV)

WHAT IS ELONGATION?

When an object reaches elongation, it means that the angular distance is greatest to other said object. In this scenario, Mercury will be its farthest point from the Sun up in the sky. Mercury will be 27 degrees away to the east up in the sky from the Sun.

LOSING DAYLIGHT

We are continuing to lose daylight. This week we will chop off another 16 minutes of daylight. By August 29th, we will have 13 hours, and 7 minutes of daylight, and 10 hours and 53 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise will move from 6:36 am to 6:42 am. Sunsets will move from 7:59 pm to 7:49 pm. Monday will be the first day the sun sets before 8 pm since April 23rd.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Aug 22 6:36 am 7:59 pm 13 hrs, 23 mins Aug 23 6:37 am 7:58 pm 13 hrs, 21 mins Aug 24 6:37 am 7:57 pm 13 hrs, 20 mins Aug 25 6:38 am 7:55 pm 13 hrs, 17 mins Aug 26 6:39 am 7:54 pm 13 hrs, 15 mins Aug 27 6:40 am 7:52 pm 13 hrs, 12 mins Aug 28 6:41 am 7:51 pm 13 hrs, 10 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Wednesday Aug 24, 5:40 am 5 min 74° 21° above WSW 10° above NE Thursday Aug 25, 4:54 am 3 min 59° 59° above SE 10° above ENE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time New Moon August 27th, 4:17 am First Quarter Moon September 3rd, 2:07 pm Full Moon September 10th, 5:59 am Third Quarter Moon September 17th, 5:52 pm

