Mercury will be at elongation this week up in the sky

A close up of the planet Mercury, which will be at its farthest point up in the sky from the Sun
A close up of the planet Mercury, which will be at its farthest point up in the sky from the Sun(NASA)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WHSV) - Things stay pretty quiet this week, but we have a few things going on that will be worth checking out.

VENUS AND THE MOON

On Thursday morning, you can catch the moon and Venus together up in the sky. The moon will be very thin as it will be two days away from becoming a new moon. Venus will be located a palm’s width below the moon. You will have a tight window to view the duo, both will have rose in the east-northeastern sky by 5:30 am. This means you’ll have just more than an hour to spot the duo before daybreak.

Thursday morning before daybreak, Venus will be to the lower right of the moon
Thursday morning before daybreak, Venus will be to the lower right of the moon(WHSV)

MERCURY REACHES ELONGATION

On Saturday night, Mercury will reach elongation with the Sun. This means Mercury will have its maximum visibility. Mercury will be in the low western sky just after sunset. Mercury will set at around 8:10 pm, so there will be an exceptionally tight window to view it and the sky will not be very dark. Since the Northern Hemisphere is still in summer, the sun will set too late to create a good view. Folks near the equator or in the Southern Hemisphere will have a better look since sunsets are still fairly early in the evening in those locations.

Mercury will be at its farthest point from the Sun up in the sky Saturday evening.
Mercury will be at its farthest point from the Sun up in the sky Saturday evening.(WHSV)

WHAT IS ELONGATION?

When an object reaches elongation, it means that the angular distance is greatest to other said object. In this scenario, Mercury will be its farthest point from the Sun up in the sky. Mercury will be 27 degrees away to the east up in the sky from the Sun.

LOSING DAYLIGHT

We are continuing to lose daylight. This week we will chop off another 16 minutes of daylight. By August 29th, we will have 13 hours, and 7 minutes of daylight, and 10 hours and 53 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise will move from 6:36 am to 6:42 am. Sunsets will move from 7:59 pm to 7:49 pm. Monday will be the first day the sun sets before 8 pm since April 23rd.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Aug 226:36 am7:59 pm13 hrs, 23 mins
Aug 236:37 am7:58 pm13 hrs, 21 mins
Aug 246:37 am7:57 pm13 hrs, 20 mins
Aug 256:38 am7:55 pm13 hrs, 17 mins
Aug 266:39 am7:54 pm13 hrs, 15 mins
Aug 276:40 am7:52 pm13 hrs, 12 mins
Aug 286:41 am7:51 pm13 hrs, 10 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Wednesday Aug 24, 5:40 am5 min74°21° above WSW10° above NE
Thursday Aug 25, 4:54 am3 min59°59° above SE10° above ENE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
New MoonAugust 27th, 4:17 am
First Quarter MoonSeptember 3rd, 2:07 pm
Full MoonSeptember 10th, 5:59 am
Third Quarter MoonSeptember 17th, 5:52 pm

