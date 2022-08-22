Seasonal week ahead

MONDAY: A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s and some clouds. As a cold front crosses, an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out for the evening and first half of the overnight. Partly cloudy for the overnight with areas of patchy fog developing after midnight. Mild with dropping humidity overnight and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Areas of patchy fog early. Some clouds around for the afternoon. A beautiful day as it will be very warm and somewhat humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. An isolated afternoon shower or storm for our West Virginia locations on the backside of the cold front. Warm for the evening with some clouds and temperatures falling into the 70s. Skies clearing for the overnight. Mild and comfortable with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A good amount of sunshine in the afternoon with some clouds from time to time. A beautiful day as we will be very warm and comfortable with highs in the low to mid 80s. Warm for the evening with some clouds as temperatures fall into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the first half of the night, clearing some after midnight. Mild and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Plenty of clouds for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm. Very warm and somewhat humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Mostly cloudy for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy for much of the night with an isolated shower or storm. Warm and somewhat humid overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Some clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm. Very warm and somewhat humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. A warm evening with some clouds and temperatures falling into the 70s. Partly cloudy overnight. Mild and somewhat humid with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Very warm and somewhat humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Warm overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Very warm and somewhat humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Temperatures in the 70s for the evening and warm overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

