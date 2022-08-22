Students and volunteers collect and study insects during BioBlitz event at Shenandoah County Landfill

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As part of the ongoing ‘Making Trash Bloom’ project by the Shenandoah County Landfill and environmental nonprofit Sustainability Matters, students and volunteers called a ‘Bug BioBlitz’.

Mountain Vista Governor’s School students swept three plots with nets to catch insects at three different plots at the landfill, which will be examined and studied with help from George Mason University’s Smithsonian Mason School of Conservation staff.

“We’ll take those samples back and we’ll identify the species and organisms that are in them. And that’s gonna give us some baseline that as this project grows as this habitat improves we can see how the community of insects is changing,” an Entomologist and Associate Professor of Conservation Studies for GMU said.

McNeil says those depending on what those samples contain, what they find can potentially provide benefits to farmers around the Valley.

“All of these predatory insects like praying mantises, like wheel bugs, that’ll go out into farm fields, hunt pest insects there and then come back to these refuges as places to lay their eggs, exist and be protected is a really great thing to start to encourage in the area,” McNeil explained.

The ‘Making Trash Bloom’ project also features a site at the landfill dedicated to plants that attract Monarch butterflies, which were recently listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

