Woodbridge man dies in crash on I-81 Sunday

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Woodbridge died in a crash Sunday on I-81 in Shenandoah County.

According to Virginia State Police, the 65-year-old man was heading south on the interstate and tried to abruptly get off at exit 291.

The man’s truck ran off of the right side of the road and collided with an embankment. The Ford was hauling a small utility trailer that overturned.

The driver, Louin S. Coates, died at the scene. Coates was not wearing a seatbelt.

A 13-year-old boy was also in the truck at the time of the crash. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment. The boy was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

