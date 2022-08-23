Audre King stepping down as West Luray Rec Center director

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Five years ago, Audre King founded the nonprofit Living Legacy and the West Luray Rec Center. Now that the center and its programs are well-established, King is stepping away from the role to focus on his work as a pastor.

“It’s always been my desire that once the building was completely renovated, once programs were in place, once we had somebody that we hired to be able to handle facility management and the youth, that I would step down so that somebody else from the community and some of the youth that have come through it can pick it up and run with it,” said King.

King’s journey to creating the Rec Center began five years ago with a dream.

“I grew up in this neighborhood, I can see the house that I grew up in from where I’m standing. So when I moved away this was never something I anticipated coming back to. As crazy as it sounds, one night when my wife was eight months pregnant, I had a dream and it was this building,” said King.

Two months later, King and his wife moved back to Luray and purchased the building that had long been abandoned.

“When we opened the doors it was kind of like, if you’ve ever seen a Batman movie, the pigeons just flew out overhead. So we took the next six months to a year just getting bird feces out and all of the things that were in there: car parts, motors, boats, washing machines, you name it,” said King.

King said he is grateful for all those in the community who helped fix up the building and get the Rec Center off the ground. Even in its early days, King saw what it could do for the community.

“From times that we started where we literally had no heat, we would put propane tanks and kerosene heaters in. We had hundreds of kids that would come because they didn’t want to be on the streets and they didn’t want to be home and that feeling stayed with me,” he said.

Now that the Rec Center is in a position to continue growing without him, King will focus on his work with the ER Church in Luray which he started around the same time as the Rec Center.

“Because the Rec Center is running and the kids are coming and it’s doing everything it needs to do. We’re shifting gears to a focus where our church aspect can go out and do what it needs to do in the community with our feeding programs and going out into the highways and hedges doing what it needs to do,” he said.

King said the church is focusing on community outreach to restore homes, rebuild communities, and reconnect people with God.

“On every Monday, we’re going to be feeding 200 people. We’re going to be making hot meals and taking them out to the highways and hedges, giving to people that are in need. We’re going to be setting up tents where we can pray with people and help them with their needs. Also, we just developed a partnership with some other entities where we’re gonna be able to provide furniture, diapers, and other necessities,” he said.

King said he is proud of what the Rec Center has become.

“It’s awesome to know that the vision not only was fulfilled up to this point but that there’s so much vision to go that there is more to carry out. So not only am I excited about what we’ve done but I’m excited about the future,” he said.

While he is stepping down from running the Rec Center’s day-to-day operations, King will remain on the board of Living Legacy.

