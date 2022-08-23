Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission releases Pandemic Relief and Resiliency Plan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission released its pandemic recovery and resilience plan on Tuesday.

Rebecca Joyce, with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, said the ARPA and CARES Act funds have already been distributed.

“Those went directly to the localities and so they’re using that money locally for projects that are much needed in those individual communities,” Rebecca Joyce, community program manager at CSPDC said.

However, this plan is different.

“The Pandemic Recovery and Resiliency Plan is really aimed at helping with the economic recovery of our community,” Joyce said. “Then also how they can bounce forward and be more resilient for the next shock.”

Joyce said this plan is put in place in the event that another pandemic, or even severe weather or a natural disaster hits again.

“Resilience is really the key to becoming a strong community,” Joyce said. “It starts with individuals and it starts with the local economy and the local businesses.”

The Pandemic Relief and Resiliency Plan looked at how small businesses and local governments stayed afloat during the height of the pandemic.

“We have found based on surveys that we’ve done through the plan and talking with different people that the key is being nimble, and willing to be creative and flexible and that’s how you move forward and be more resilient,” Joyce said

The plan takes the best practices and implements them in a way that economically supports the Central Shenandoah district.

”We’ve also had research that’s been done to look at the economic picture of our communities during the pandemic then we have some great mitigation strategies,” Joyce said.

For the full Pandemic Relief and Resiliency Plan, visit the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission’s website.

