Chicken wing prices drop to pre-pandemic levels

Chicken wing prices are at pre-pandemic levels just in time for football season.
Chicken wing prices are at pre-pandemic levels just in time for football season.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular item at most football tailgating parties won’t be as expensive this season.

Chicken wings are now less than they were when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the cost of wings was $1.68 per pound in July. That is the lowest monthly average since May 2020.

Poultry is in high demand across the country.

A study from the National Chicken Council Study found 37% of those polled planned to eat more chicken over the next year. Less than half of that percentage said the same about beef and pork.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
(File)
Woodbridge man dies in crash on I-81 Sunday
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Ella Burkholder creates cards for people in the community.
Rockingham County woman makes cards for community members
Law enforcement responded to the area and found the man at his home, 1115 Copp Road, where more...
Sheriff releases body cam video following deadly officer-involved shooting in Shenandoah County

Latest News

The Rockingham County School Board is set to meet on Monday night. During the meeting, the...
Rockingham County School Board gets update on lab school program
The event will be at the Jewell Hollow Overlook at SNP.
Plein air painting program at Shenandoah National Park on Aug. 27
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints
What to watch in Tuesday's primaries in Florida and New York. (CNN, WABC)
2022 midterms: Primaries in Florida, New York