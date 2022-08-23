Dallas becomes next victim of flash flooding

DALLAS, Tx. (CNN) - Serious flash flooding occurred in Dallas Sunday overnight into Monday morning. Dallas saw a summer’s worth of rain in less than 24 hours.

The National Weather Service said the city has gotten about 10 inches of rain since Sunday afternoon. The area averages between 7-8 inches of rain during the summer months of June, July, and August combined.

We've broken several records at DFW Airport following the significant rain event over the past 24 hours. August 21st-22nd, 2022, is now the second wettest 24-hour period, coming in at 9.19"! That's only 0.38" shy of the #1 record. Daily records were also broken for 8/21 and 8/22. pic.twitter.com/8Ze02IxNGt — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) August 22, 2022

The deluge brought flash flooding which prompted dozens of water rescues.

A judge in Dallas County tweeted that they are asking for state and federal disaster assistance.

It comes amid a “flash drought” that has developed over what had been an extremely dry first half of 2022 for the state.

The drought monitor summary said the big storm essentially erased the rainfall deficits in Dallas although large deficits still remain for other areas of the state.

