Experience, FBS transfers highlight JMU offensive line

Experienced returners, FBS transfers highlight JMU offensive line
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The offensive line unit might be the strongest part of the James Madison football team in 2022.

The Dukes return five players who started and played significant snaps in 2021. Nick Kidwell (right tackle), Cole Potts (right guard), and Tyshawn Wyatt (left guard) all return after starting all 14 games last season. Tanner Morris, who started all three of JMU’s FCS Playoff games last season, is also back for the Dukes along with Tyler Stephens. Stephens made six starts at left tackle last season, subbing for an injured Liam Fornadel.

JMU head coach Curt Cignetti recently said the Dukes are in the process of swapping Wyatt and Stephens on the left side of the line with Wyatt moving to tackle and Stephens to guard.

While the Dukes return five experienced players up front, they have also added depth via the transfer portal. Andrew Adair (Liberty) and Isaac Owusu-Appiah (Coastal Carolina) could play a role on the offensive line for JMU in 2022.

