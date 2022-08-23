Harrisonburg Electric Commission launches new solar program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Electric Commission (HEC) has launched the Friendly City Solar Program.

Eligible HEC customers can now enroll in the program to have a portion of their energy purchases generated locally at Acorn Solar in Harrisonburg.

This program enables customers to support renewable energy without having the high upfront costs or ongoing maintenance of installing solar panels on their homes.

“We’ve worked hard to develop this program for our community,” said Brian O’Dell, General Manager at HEC. “It’s been a long time coming and we’re excited to be able to open up the opportunity to our customers.”

Interested participants can now sign up and purchase renewable energy in 50 kWh blocks, up to 25% of their home’s average monthly usage.

Each solar energy block costs $5.75, which is only $1.50 more than the current cost of electricity, and that rate will not increase even if the cost of electricity does.

Since fuel adjustment charges don’t apply to the renewable energy blocks, the net cost to customers will be further reduced.

The program is open to residential customers only, and those who enroll will see the new charges reflected beginning with their October bill.

“There’s been a lot of talk about ways to help introduce renewable energy in our community, so we’re proud to finally be able to offer this to our customers,” O’Dell said.

Sign ups and complete program information about Friendly City Solar can be found on HEC’s website. Customers can expect to receive additional information via email and with their monthly bill in the coming weeks. Questions and comments about the Friendly City Solar program can be sent to solarinfo@hbgelec.com.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.