Keeping it quiet

TUESDAY: A warm evening with some clouds and temperatures falling into the 70s. Clouds will decrease throughout the night with clear skies by the late overnight. Areas of patchy fog after midnight. Mild and comfortable with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with areas of patchy fog early. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Adding some clouds for the afternoon as it will be a beautiful day. Very warm but comfortable as humidity stays on the lower side. Highs in the low to mid 80s with Petersburg/Moorefield in the upper 80s. A nice and warm evening with some clouds and temperatures falling into the 70s. Some clouds through most of the evening, clearing some after midnight. Areas of patchy fog late. Warm and slightly humid overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Some clouds to start the day with patchy fog early. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. With a little more moisture in the air, we’ll see an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon but most if not all stay dry. Very warm and slightly humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. A nice and warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight with an isolated shower or storm before midnight. Warm and slightly humid with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds for the afternoon as a front approaches the area firing up an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Very warm and slightly humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Any isolated shower or storm will wrap up by sunset. Some clouds for the evening, turning mostly clear after midnight. Warm and slightly humid with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Adding some clouds for the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm. A front will work through the area with the potential for low pressure developing along the front. If this front takes its time crossing the area or low pressure does develop along this front, we would see better coverage of showers and storms in the afternoon. Very warm and slightly humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight with an isolated shower or storm. Warm and slightly humid overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Some clouds in the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm. Very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Warm overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and very warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

