Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recalls

More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through...
More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years have been recalled because of a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.

The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven’t figured out how to fix it yet.

The recalls cover more than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years.

The companies said debris and moisture can accumulate in a circuit board.

That can cause an electrical short, which can lead to a fire.

Hyundai said that dealers will inspect the wiring and remove a fuse as an interim repair. The companies say a final repair is being developed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
(File)
Woodbridge man dies in crash on I-81 Sunday
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Ella Burkholder creates cards for people in the community.
Rockingham County woman makes cards for community members
Law enforcement responded to the area and found the man at his home, 1115 Copp Road, where more...
Sheriff releases body cam video following deadly officer-involved shooting in Shenandoah County

Latest News

The Rockingham County School Board is set to meet on Monday night. During the meeting, the...
Rockingham County School Board gets update on lab school program
The event will be at the Jewell Hollow Overlook at SNP.
Plein air painting program at Shenandoah National Park on Aug. 27
Chicken wing prices are at pre-pandemic levels just in time for football season.
Chicken wing prices drop to pre-pandemic levels
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints
What to watch in Tuesday's primaries in Florida and New York. (CNN, WABC)
2022 midterms: Primaries in Florida, New York