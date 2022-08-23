Plein air painting program at Shenandoah National Park on Aug. 27

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, August 27, there will be a public program on Plein air painting at Shenandoah National Park.

The program will be led by the park’s Artist-in-Residence, Ken Michael Heyman. Heyman has been painting for 25 years and says he has painted inside Shenandoah for more than a decade.

“The difference between painting regularly in the park and actually being an Artist-in-Residence is the ability to paint all day, on several large-scale pieces of work,” Heyman explained.

Heyman is a Virginia native, living in Alexandria and now spends time creating pieces of art in Plein air at Shenandoah National Park. He says Plein Air is French for in the plain air.

“It is a much more spontaneous way to paint and of course, there are so many challenges associated with painting in nature in the sun or the wind and with the changing conditions, those challenges, to me, bring so much spontaneity and joy to me, and that for me is part of the real pleasure,” Heyman explained.

If you are interested in attending be sure to get an SNP entrance permit or pass. Heyman will run the program as more of a demonstration.

“I’ll actively be painting but I also will be showing some of my setup: the pallet, the process about how one goes about painting so quickly in nature that way,” Heyman said.

The event will be at the Jewell Hollow Overlook. Donations to the SNP Trust support the Shenandoah National Park’s Artist-in-Residence program. You can view Heyman’s latest work on Instagram @ken_hey_you.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.