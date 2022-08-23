RCBL Finals: Huffman deals CG, Bridgewater wins 2022 RCBL title

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Reds are the 2022 RCBL Champions.

Bridgewater defeated Stuarts Draft, 2-0, in game seven of the RCBL Finals Monday night behind a dominant, complete-game effort from starting pitcher Chris Huffman. Huffman, who pitched at Fort Defiance, James Madison, and in the San Diego Padres minor league system, struck out 15 batters and allowed just two hits while walking one in the decisive game of the RCBL Finals.

"It was unreal."



Two outs. Bottom of the 9th.

2-0 ballgame. Runners on 1st and 2nd

Pitcher of the Year vs. MVP



It was an incredible end to Game 7 of the @rcblonline Finals tonight with Chris Huffman's 15th strikeout clinching the title for Bridgewaterhttps://t.co/Njicuo04vW pic.twitter.com/6N4oRuIYww — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 23, 2022

The Reds were led offensively by Noah Cornwell, who launched a deep solo homer in the top of the second inning. Jordan Yankey added an insurance run for Bridgewater with an RBI triple in the 8th inning. Stuarts Draft starting pitcher Parker Heinemann tossed nine innings, allowing just four hits and two earned runs while striking out seven Monday night.

Bridgewater claims its first RCBL title since 2018. The Reds defeated Grottoes, Clover Hill, and Stuarts Draft on their way to the championship.

