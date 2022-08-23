RCBL Finals: Huffman deals CG, Bridgewater wins 2022 RCBL title

RCBL Finals: Huffman's CG leads Bridgewater to RCBL title in Game 7
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Reds are the 2022 RCBL Champions.

Bridgewater defeated Stuarts Draft, 2-0, in game seven of the RCBL Finals Monday night behind a dominant, complete-game effort from starting pitcher Chris Huffman. Huffman, who pitched at Fort Defiance, James Madison, and in the San Diego Padres minor league system, struck out 15 batters and allowed just two hits while walking one in the decisive game of the RCBL Finals.

The Reds were led offensively by Noah Cornwell, who launched a deep solo homer in the top of the second inning. Jordan Yankey added an insurance run for Bridgewater with an RBI triple in the 8th inning. Stuarts Draft starting pitcher Parker Heinemann tossed nine innings, allowing just four hits and two earned runs while striking out seven Monday night.

Bridgewater claims its first RCBL title since 2018. The Reds defeated Grottoes, Clover Hill, and Stuarts Draft on their way to the championship.

