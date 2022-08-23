Rockingham County School Board gets update on lab school program

By Colby Johnson
Aug. 23, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board met Monday night. During the meeting, the board got an update from JMU on plans for a lab school program that would begin in 2023.

Rockingham County Public Schools plans to apply for state grant funding made available by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. The program sets aside $100 million to help jump-start around 20 lab school programs across the state.

RCPS Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said that because the school division has already been discussing a lab school program with JMU and Blue Ridge Community College for years, it is further along in the process than most other school divisions that will apply.

“We’re in a good position because we’ve already all the basic conversations with JMU and talked about what a lab school could look like, where that may be a good fit to start, and what other schools it could be expanded to,” said Scheikl.

The lab school program would be run through a partnership between RCPS, JMU, and BRCC. It would eventually be available to students in all four Rockingham County High Schools to students in grades 9 and 10.

“We’d have the expertise from JMU and Blue Ridge at the table and also pathways for those students during their high school career to take some steps toward work at Blue Ridge and JMU,” said Scheikl.

The lab school program would be largely project-based and focus on hands-on learning that would stretch across all kinds of curricula.

“We reduce the focus on simply memorizing things and putting them at that application level where students also get to apply what they learned. They already do that in many individual classes, but this would be much more comprehensive, so that’s certainly an exciting outlook,” said Scheikl.

Scheikl said that the state will begin awarding grants for the program in early 2023.

During the meeting on Monday night, the school board will also get an update from JMU on the Grow Your Own Teacher program.

