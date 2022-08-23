Valley college students head back to class

Students at BRCC returned to the classroom Tuesday, August 23.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Many Shenandoah Valley students are headed back to class this week and that includes students in higher education.

James Madison University and Mary Baldwin University start back Wednesday, Aug. 24, and Eastern Mennonite University will be return next week.

Blue Ridge Community College and Bridgewater College started on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

John Downey, president of Blue Ridge Community College, said the campus as a whole has grown.

“We’re up about 10% in enrollment over last year at this time, so we’re really excited about that,” he said.

Downey said his class is full, and many faculty numbers are in the same position.

“They’re seeing fuller classes than in the past, both in career and technical education and in the programs we offer from aviation maintenance to manufacturing and in transfer education,” he said.

Of all programs, Downey said transfer education has grown the most.

“I think people are seeing the cost-effectiveness of starting out at a community college and then transferring to a university,” he said.

The first week of class is Welcome Week for BRCC, and Downey said there are many exciting things going on. Most of all, he’s enjoyed seeing the students.

“It’s great to interact with the students. We’ve had a lot of food on campus: hot dogs and pizza; a lot of music and a lot of fun activities in our recreation center. Just acclimating the students back to the world on a college campus and interacting with them is always the most fun,” he said.

Downey said more students also chose to return in person.

