20-Yard Dash: East Hardy

20-Yard Dash: East Hardy (2022)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 2022 could be a special season for the East Hardy football team.

“We’re pretty excited,” said East Hardy head coach Devon Orndorff. “This team is shaping up to be one of the best teams we’ve had at East Hardy, ever. A lot of anticipation. A lot of build up. I feel like we’ve got some hype...but right now we are 0-0 just like everyone else around the state so everything we get this season we are going to have to earn.”

East Hardy is coming off a successful 2021 season that ended with a 10-2 overall record and an appearance in the Class A state quarterfinals. Mason Miller returns as a standout at quarterback and linebacker while Dawson Price is one of the best wide receivers in the state. The Cougars have 12 seniors, a large number for the Class A school.

“Most of us have been in class together since we have been in kindergarten,” said Miller. “We know each other by name. We know each other’s parents. Everyone is tight knit. We go into the weight room, it’s a brotherhood. Everybody is together. Everybody in the locker room, no one gets picked on, no one is left out. Everybody is together.”

The Cougars have posted only one losing season since 2010.

East Hardy - 2022 Schedule

August 25 - vs. Gilmer County

September 2 - vs. Clay Battelle

September 9 - at Tucker County

September 16 - at Tygarts Valley

September 30 - at Pocahontas County

October 7 - vs. Bath County (VA)

October 14 - at Moorefield

October 21 - vs. Pendleton County

October 28 - at Saint Mary’s

November 4 - vs. Petersburg

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left multiple people injured on Tuesday...
Three seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash
Police identified a Harrisonburg man whose body was found last week in an undeveloped area in...
Suspicious death investigation in Harrisonburg
Law enforcement responded to the area and found the man at his home, 1115 Copp Road, where more...
Sheriff releases body cam video following deadly officer-involved shooting in Shenandoah County
(File)
Woodbridge man dies in crash on I-81 Sunday
A nearby prairie dog colony has been called a nuisance. Some of the prairie dogs may be killed...
Colony of prairie dogs faces possible extermination for being too close to humans

Latest News

20-Yard Dash: East Hardy (2022)
20-Yard Dash: East Hardy (2022)
Pendleton County is looking to rebound from its first losing season since 2017.
20-Yard Dash: Pendleton County
20-Yard Dash: Pendleton County (2022)
20-Yard Dash: Pendleton County (2022)
The Bridgewater College football team has been picked to finish in the bottom half of the Old...
Bridgewater picked 6th in ODAC Preseason Poll