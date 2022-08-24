20-Yard Dash: East Hardy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 2022 could be a special season for the East Hardy football team.

“We’re pretty excited,” said East Hardy head coach Devon Orndorff. “This team is shaping up to be one of the best teams we’ve had at East Hardy, ever. A lot of anticipation. A lot of build up. I feel like we’ve got some hype...but right now we are 0-0 just like everyone else around the state so everything we get this season we are going to have to earn.”

East Hardy is coming off a successful 2021 season that ended with a 10-2 overall record and an appearance in the Class A state quarterfinals. Mason Miller returns as a standout at quarterback and linebacker while Dawson Price is one of the best wide receivers in the state. The Cougars have 12 seniors, a large number for the Class A school.

“Most of us have been in class together since we have been in kindergarten,” said Miller. “We know each other by name. We know each other’s parents. Everyone is tight knit. We go into the weight room, it’s a brotherhood. Everybody is together. Everybody in the locker room, no one gets picked on, no one is left out. Everybody is together.”

The Cougars have posted only one losing season since 2010.

East Hardy - 2022 Schedule

August 25 - vs. Gilmer County

September 2 - vs. Clay Battelle

September 9 - at Tucker County

September 16 - at Tygarts Valley

September 30 - at Pocahontas County

October 7 - vs. Bath County (VA)

October 14 - at Moorefield

October 21 - vs. Pendleton County

October 28 - at Saint Mary’s

November 4 - vs. Petersburg

