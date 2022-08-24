20-Yard Dash: Pendleton County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pendleton County is looking to rebound from its first losing season since 2017.

The Wildcats posted a 2-6 overall mark last fall after winning at least eight games each season from 2018-2020. Head coach Zac Smith enters his sixth season at the helm and he says the 2022 squad features talent at the skill positions, led by sophomore quarterback James Vincell.

“Early on we have really been throwing the ball well,” said Smith. “We’re just kind of taking what the defense gives us....with that being said, we are not going to be afraid to line up and play some smash mouth football and run the ball.”

Pendleton County has seen a growth in roster size with nearly 30 players on the team this fall. Returners say they are motivated by last season’s struggles, which included multiple blowout losses.

“You know, when you get the taste of winning and then you have a bad season like last season, I don’t like to lose at all,” said Pendleton County senior WR/DB Clayton Kisamore. “I hate losing more than I love to win. So it really motivates you to turn things around.”

Pendleton County - 2022 Schedule

September 2 - vs. James Monroe

September 9 - at Petersburg

September 16 - at Grafton

September 23 - at Southern Garrett (MD)

September 30 - vs. Tucker County

October 6 - at Tygarts Valley

October 13 - vs. Pocahontas County

October 21 - at East Hardy

October 28 - vs. Moorefield

November 4 - vs. Cameron

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.