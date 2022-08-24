Bridgewater picked 6th in ODAC Preseason Poll

The Bridgewater College football team has been picked to finish in the bottom half of the Old...
The Bridgewater College football team has been picked to finish in the bottom half of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference this season.
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team has been picked to finish in the bottom half of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference this season.

The Eagles were selected sixth in the league’s preseason poll, which was released Wednesday. Led by second-year head coach Scott Lemn, Bridgewater is looking to build off 4-6 overall record and 1-5 mark in the ODAC last fall.

Bridgewater opens the 2022 season with a road game at Gettysburg on Saturday, September 3.

2022 ODAC Football Preseason Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Randolph-Macon (6)

2. Washington & Lee (2)

3. Hampden-Sydney

4. Shenandoah

5. Ferrum

6. Bridgewater

7. Averett

8. Guilford

