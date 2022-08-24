Future JMU football non-conference games announced

12 future non-conference games for the James Madison football team were announced Wednesday.
12 future non-conference games for the James Madison football team were announced Wednesday.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 12 future non-conference games for the James Madison football team were announced Wednesday.

The full non-conference schedules for 2023 & 2024 are now complete. The Sun Belt Conference schedule will be announced each year in early March. A few of the games listed below were previously announced prior to Wednesday.

James Madison Football Future Non-Conference Games

2023 Season

Sept. 2 – Bucknell – Bridgeforth Stadium

Sept. 9 – at Virginia – Charlottesville, Va.

Sept. 23 – at Miami (Ohio) – Oxford, Ohio

Nov. 11 – UConn – Bridgeforth Stadium

2024 Season

Aug. 31 – at Charlotte – Charlotte, N.C.

Sept. 7 – Gardner-Webb – Bridgeforth Stadium

Sept. 21 – at North Carolina – Chapel Hill, N.C.

Sept. 28 – Ball State – Bridgeforth Stadium

2025 Season

Aug. 30 – Norfolk State – Bridgeforth Stadium

Sept. 20 – at Virginia Tech – Blacksburg, Va.

2026 Season

Sept. 26 – Miami (Ohio) – Bridgeforth Stadium

Nov. 14 – at UConn – Storrs, Conn.

2027 Season

Sept. 4 – at Maryland – College Park, Md.

2028 Season

Sept. 23 – at North Carolina – Chapel Hill, N.C.

2029 Season

Sept. 22 – Charlotte – Bridgeforth Stadium

2033 Season

Sept. 17 – at Liberty – Lynchburg, Va.

2034 Season

Sept. 16 – Liberty – Bridgeforth Stadium

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left multiple people injured on Tuesday...
Three seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash
Law enforcement responded to the area and found the man at his home, 1115 Copp Road, where more...
Sheriff releases body cam video following deadly officer-involved shooting in Shenandoah County
(File)
Woodbridge man dies in crash on I-81 Sunday
Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
People in Mauzy are voicing their opposition to a proposed truck stop that would be built on a...
Mauzy residents continue to speak out against proposed truck stop

Latest News

Pendleton County is looking to rebound from its first losing season since 2017.
20-Yard Dash: Pendleton County
20-Yard Dash: Pendleton County (2022)
20-Yard Dash: Pendleton County (2022)
The Bridgewater College football team has been picked to finish in the bottom half of the Old...
Bridgewater picked 6th in ODAC Preseason Poll
The Bridgewater Reds are the 2022 RCBL Champions.
RCBL Finals: Huffman deals CG, Bridgewater wins 2022 RCBL title