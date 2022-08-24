Future JMU football non-conference games announced

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 12 future non-conference games for the James Madison football team were announced Wednesday.

The full non-conference schedules for 2023 & 2024 are now complete. The Sun Belt Conference schedule will be announced each year in early March. A few of the games listed below were previously announced prior to Wednesday.

James Madison Football Future Non-Conference Games

2023 Season

Sept. 2 – Bucknell – Bridgeforth Stadium

Sept. 9 – at Virginia – Charlottesville, Va.

Sept. 23 – at Miami (Ohio) – Oxford, Ohio

Nov. 11 – UConn – Bridgeforth Stadium

2024 Season

Aug. 31 – at Charlotte – Charlotte, N.C.

Sept. 7 – Gardner-Webb – Bridgeforth Stadium

Sept. 21 – at North Carolina – Chapel Hill, N.C.

Sept. 28 – Ball State – Bridgeforth Stadium

2025 Season

Aug. 30 – Norfolk State – Bridgeforth Stadium

Sept. 20 – at Virginia Tech – Blacksburg, Va.

2026 Season

Sept. 26 – Miami (Ohio) – Bridgeforth Stadium

Nov. 14 – at UConn – Storrs, Conn.

2027 Season

Sept. 4 – at Maryland – College Park, Md.

2028 Season

Sept. 23 – at North Carolina – Chapel Hill, N.C.

2029 Season

Sept. 22 – Charlotte – Bridgeforth Stadium

2033 Season

Sept. 17 – at Liberty – Lynchburg, Va.

2034 Season

Sept. 16 – Liberty – Bridgeforth Stadium

