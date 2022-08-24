Harrisonburg City Council explores possible uses for ARPA funding

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Council discussed how people living in the Friendly City want money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to be spent during their Tuesday, Aug. 23 Work Session.

City leaders published a survey to allow locals to choose their top priorities for funding. During Tuesday’s meeting, they talked about the first four categories of spending: public health, housing, supporting workers and families and support for K-12 students.

For health-related issues, survey participants said they wanted to use ARPA money to expand mental health resources for youth and provide adequate health care clinics to meet needs. In the housing category, participants wanted to focus on ensuring more affordable, safe and quality rental housing and expanding pathways for home ownership.

Participants said, to support workers and families, they wanted to use funds to advance living wages for all workers and support competitive wages. For students, survey participants want to see better compensation for teachers and expanded mental health services.

Presenters with the Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue, Rob Alexander, Lori Britt and Kara Dillard, broke down the information. Each category has subcategories, allowing the council to discuss specifics. Councilors discussed childcare, incentivizing businesses that pay workers a living wage and creating affordable housing.

Harrisonburg City Mayor Deanna Reed said creating affordable housing has been a priority for council.

“We’ve been very focused on housing in general. I can’t tell you how many projects we’ve already approved for housing. We have focused on this,” Reed said.

The presentation on the data took about two hours, but Reed said Tuesday was not a time for definite decisions.

“I kind of felt like that’s probably what some people thought,” Reed said with a laugh. “There’s no way we’re going to be able to make a decision tonight. We’ve got so much that we have to process and we want to make sure that we’re doing a thorough job of looking at the data that Lori, Rob and Kara put together for us because we wanted that, as well as the community conversations.”

At their next meeting, city council will continue to break down the rest of the results. There are four other categories to look into: infrastructure, neighborhoods, public spaces and city government.

You can find a breakdown of the results on Tuesday’s agenda.

