Harrisonburg City Council explores possible uses for ARPA funding

Harrisonburg City Council discussed how people living in Harrisonburg want money from the...
Harrisonburg City Council discussed how people living in Harrisonburg want money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to be spent during their Tuesday, Aug. 23 Work Session.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Council discussed how people living in the Friendly City want money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to be spent during their Tuesday, Aug. 23 Work Session.

City leaders published a survey to allow locals to choose their top priorities for funding. During Tuesday’s meeting, they talked about the first four categories of spending: public health, housing, supporting workers and families and support for K-12 students.

For health-related issues, survey participants said they wanted to use ARPA money to expand mental health resources for youth and provide adequate health care clinics to meet needs. In the housing category, participants wanted to focus on ensuring more affordable, safe and quality rental housing and expanding pathways for home ownership.

Participants said, to support workers and families, they wanted to use funds to advance living wages for all workers and support competitive wages. For students, survey participants want to see better compensation for teachers and expanded mental health services.

Presenters with the Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue, Rob Alexander, Lori Britt and Kara Dillard, broke down the information. Each category has subcategories, allowing the council to discuss specifics. Councilors discussed childcare, incentivizing businesses that pay workers a living wage and creating affordable housing.

Harrisonburg City Mayor Deanna Reed said creating affordable housing has been a priority for council.

“We’ve been very focused on housing in general. I can’t tell you how many projects we’ve already approved for housing. We have focused on this,” Reed said.

The presentation on the data took about two hours, but Reed said Tuesday was not a time for definite decisions.

“I kind of felt like that’s probably what some people thought,” Reed said with a laugh. “There’s no way we’re going to be able to make a decision tonight. We’ve got so much that we have to process and we want to make sure that we’re doing a thorough job of looking at the data that Lori, Rob and Kara put together for us because we wanted that, as well as the community conversations.”

At their next meeting, city council will continue to break down the rest of the results. There are four other categories to look into: infrastructure, neighborhoods, public spaces and city government.

You can find a breakdown of the results on Tuesday’s agenda.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
(File)
Woodbridge man dies in crash on I-81 Sunday
Law enforcement responded to the area and found the man at his home, 1115 Copp Road, where more...
Sheriff releases body cam video following deadly officer-involved shooting in Shenandoah County
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Ella Burkholder creates cards for people in the community.
Rockingham County woman makes cards for community members

Latest News

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left multiple people injured on Tuesday...
Multiple injuries in Rockingham Co. crash
The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission released its pandemic recovery and...
Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission releases Pandemic Relief and Resiliency Plan
Students at BRCC returned to the classroom Tuesday, August 23.
Valley college students head back to class
Chris Huffman helps Bridgewater win RCBL title
Chris Huffman helps Bridgewater win RCBL title