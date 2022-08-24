Man accused of sexually abusing boy in McDonald’s bathroom

Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police...
Bryan Sutton, 62, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old boy at a McDonald's.(Source: Chicago Police Department, WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - A Michigan man is facing charges after police say he sexually abused a 6-year-old boy in a McDonald’s bathroom.

Bryan Sutton, of Flint, Michigan, was expected to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Police say a 6-year-old boy was in the bathroom Saturday evening at the McDonald’s flagship restaurant in Chicago when the 62-year-old Sutton went into a stall and sexually abused him.

When security tried to stop Sutton, he allegedly fought back. He was eventually detained and arrested when police showed up.

Sutton is charged with aggravated kidnapping and criminal sexual abuse.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responded to the area and found the man at his home, 1115 Copp Road, where more...
Sheriff releases body cam video following deadly officer-involved shooting in Shenandoah County
(File)
Woodbridge man dies in crash on I-81 Sunday
Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United...
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it
On Monday morning Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed called a meeting of city and community leaders...
Harrisonburg community leaders discuss ways to address homelessness

Latest News

U.S. Rep Charlie Crist, D-Fla., waves to photographers after voting Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in...
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, setting him up...
Fla. gubernatorial candidate Crist calls DeSantis 'bully' in victory speech
Valley college students head back to class
Valley college students head back to class
Multiple injuries in Rockingham Co. crash
Multiple injuries in Rockingham Co. crash