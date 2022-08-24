Multiple injuries in Rockingham Co. crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left multiple people injured on Tuesday night.

According to a VSP spokesperson, the crash involved one vehicle.

Several first responders and at least two medical helicopters responded to the area of Orebaugh Road in Timberville just after 7 p.m.

Police have yet to confirm the severity of injuries, who was involved or what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.