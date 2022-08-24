Suspicious death investigation in Harrisonburg

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Police identified a Harrisonburg man whose body was found last week in an undeveloped area in the city.

The Harrisonburg Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Eastover Drive on August 18 around 7:15 p.m. when they found a body about 100 feet away from the road.

Following an autopsy, the man was identified as Towan Cappell, 26, of Harrisonburg.

According to police, a cause of death has not been determined but detectives are treating Cappell’s death as suspicious.

Police would not release any further details because of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bradley Matthias at 540-437-2669 or by e-mail at bradley.matthias@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters may be eligible to receive a financial reward.

