20-Yard Dash: Petersburg

Petersburg is hoping to start 2022 the way it ended the 2021 season.
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Petersburg is hoping to start 2022 the way it ended the 2021 season.

Petersburg won two of its final three games after a 1-5 start last season.

“I think those last couple games they built momentum for this year,” said Petersburg senior quarterback/defensive back “Bumby” Van Meter. “Built them into the summer practices. We had some clean, smooth summer practices.”

The Vikings are led by third-year head coach Donny Evans who says there’s been an emphasis on improved defense after Petersburg surrendered 35 points or more four times last season.

“I think our defense is going to be a lot better this year,” said Evans. “That’s one thing we have kind of been stressing in the offseason...but I also believe some of our strength is some of our offensive guys as well. Because we have some nice skill guys that can get out in space and make some plays for us.”

Petersburg Football - 2022 Schedule

8/26 - at Berkeley Springs

9/2 - at Buffalo

9/9 - vs. Pendleton County

9/16 - at Pocahontas County

9/23 - at Moorefield

10/7 - vs. Northern Garrett (MD)

10/14 - vs. Mountain View (VA)

10/21 - vs. Clear Spring (MD)

10/28 - vs. Tucker County

11/4 - at East Hardy

