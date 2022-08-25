Court upholds temporary block on Arkansas gender care ban for transgender youth

Gender-affirming care for youth was targeted in a 2021 Arkansas law.
Gender-affirming care for youth was targeted in a 2021 Arkansas law.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court has agreed with a judge’s ruling preventing the state from enforcing a ban on transgender children receiving gender affirming medical care.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling temporarily blocking the state from enforcing the 2021 law.

Arkansas was the first state to enact such a ban.

The law also prohibits doctors from referring patients elsewhere for gender affirming care.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed the ban last year, but GOP lawmakers overrode him and enacted the measure.

\Multiple medical groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the ban.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified a Harrisonburg man whose body was found last week in an undeveloped area in...
Suspicious death investigation in Harrisonburg
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left multiple people injured on Tuesday...
Three seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash
People in Mauzy are voicing their opposition to a proposed truck stop that would be built on a...
Mauzy residents continue to speak out against proposed truck stop
A nearby prairie dog colony has been called a nuisance. Some of the prairie dogs may be killed...
Colony of prairie dogs faces possible extermination for being too close to humans
Citizens sharing disproval of proposed travel center
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors holds public hearing and addresses Mauzy travel center

Latest News

A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on...
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot
Harrisonburg’s fire chief said working smoke alarms saved the lives of a city family after a...
Working smoke alarms credited for saving Harrisonburg family
Authorities respond to an ambulance fire at Adventist Castle Health in Hawaii on Wednesday. One...
Patient dies, paramedic critically hurt after ambulance fire, apparent explosion outside Hawaii hospital
In a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death...
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 hammer killing