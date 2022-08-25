Chick-fil-A grilled nuggets contain dairy allergen due to supplier error

FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the ...
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the recipe.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with dairy allergies should avoid certain Chick-fil-A products for the moment.

The fast-food giant says some of its grilled nuggets and grilled filets contain a dairy allergen.

Officials say their supplier accidentally added the ingredient to the Chick-fil-A recipe.

This mistake is affecting locations nationwide.

The dairy item may not matter to most customers, but it poses a threat to people with related allergies.

Chick-fil-A says it is taking actions toward preventing a mistake like this from happening again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified a Harrisonburg man whose body was found last week in an undeveloped area in...
Suspicious death investigation in Harrisonburg
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash which left multiple people injured on Tuesday...
Three seriously hurt in Rockingham Co. crash
People in Mauzy are voicing their opposition to a proposed truck stop that would be built on a...
Mauzy residents continue to speak out against proposed truck stop
A nearby prairie dog colony has been called a nuisance. Some of the prairie dogs may be killed...
Colony of prairie dogs faces possible extermination for being too close to humans
Citizens sharing disproval of proposed travel center
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors holds public hearing and addresses Mauzy travel center

Latest News

Two people have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to...
2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary
Aug. 24 marked both 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union and six...
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Justice Dept. provides judge with redacted Trump affidavit
A new proposal in L.A. could force hotels to offer vacant rooms to people experiencing...
Voters in Los Angeles to decide to house homeless in vacant hotel rooms