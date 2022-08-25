Class sizes are down, Waynesboro City School officials say

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - While many school districts struggle to keep their schools staffed, Waynesboro City School leaders said they’re only hiring for a few positions.

Dr. Ryan Barber, Assistant Superintendent, said he’d like to have more bus drivers, and they’re hiring math teachers. However, he said they’re in a good place with staffing. One factor helping them stay fully staffed, Barber said, is their partnership with local universities.

“We have some folks who aren’t fully licensed who are in classrooms for us right now, but they’re close to licensure. They’re completing student teaching in their own classrooms this fall,” Barber said.

Traditionally, student teachers cannot be paid, so this program allows teachers to make money and finish school simultaneously.

Because they’re fully staffed, Waynesboro has been able to reduce class sizes, especially for lower grades, down sometimes to 12 or 15 students.

“With the needs that we know the community has related to coming out of the pandemic and all the pandemic brought and maybe interrupted preschool experiences and opportunities for kindergarten students especially, we really are proud that we were able to recruit staff to lower those numbers,” Barber said.

Barber said celebrating new staff has been wonderful, but he noted Waynesboro has also retained almost 300 staff members.

