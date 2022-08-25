EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Spotswood vs. East Rockingham

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County rivals meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

Spotswood and East Rockingham are preparing to square off in week one of the high school football season Friday night in Elkton. It will be the first meeting between the two teams in the fall since 2019. Last year’s game was called off due to COVID-19 issues after the teams played in front of a reduced crowd during the 2021 spring season due to COVID-19 policies.

“We have been waiting for it for a while,” said East Rockingham senior running back/linebacker Benjamin Dinkel. “Spotswood is a big one for us.”

Friday night’s matchup marks the debut for East Rockingham head coach Drew Spitzer.

“What this rivalry means to this area, it’s important to play the game and it’s a great game to start the year off with,” said Spitzer, who’s in his first season as head coach at East Rock. “Our guys are excited and I know their kids are excited.”

East Rockingham is looking to build off a 4-6 record last season that ended with a blowout loss in the first round of the Region 2B Playoffs. Spotswood, meanwhile, is hoping the season opener can provide an opportunity to start the 2022 campaign strong after winning just three games combined between the spring and fall seasons in 2021.

“We won both of our scrimmages so we are on a good roll right now and I think we are going to keep that up,” said Spotswood senior tight end/linebacker Nicholas Sheets.

Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett added: “It’s been nice having the whole preseason normal and we’ve had two scrimmages. First time we have had two scrimmages since 2019.”

Kickoff between the Trailblazers and Eagles is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at East Rockingham High School.

